September 5, 1932 - August 3, 2019 Barbara Johnson Morris, 86, went home to her heavenly Father on August 3, 2019. Barbara was born in Germanton, NC September 5, 1932 to Norman Sidney Johnson and Viola Browder Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband E.C. Morris, parents and two brothers, Jimmie and Joe Johnson. She is survived by her daughter Ovelia Loflin, husband Les, and son Joe Morris, wife Paula, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Barbara retired from Southern Bell Telephone in 1991 with 30 years' service. She was an active member of Beck's Baptist Church, where she served in the library, quilting ministry, as a Sunday school teacher, and leader of Meals on Wheels. Barbara grew up on a farm where hard work, Christian beliefs, being a humble friend and supportive neighbor were instilled principles followed throughout her life. Barbara had an instant connection with everyone and supported those close to her in behind the scenes ways they will never know. Those who interacted with her may not remember the words Barbara said to them, but they will always remember how she made them feel, because to her, every day was a good day. Barbara enjoyed water skiing, finding wild flowers, hiking in the mountains, traveling, and reading. But perhaps her favorite activity was making others feel welcome with her fabulous home-cooked meals at her home and mountain cabin. For her family, Barbara always went way and above, what others would call a mother's love. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 11 at Beck's Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, NC. Visitation will follow the service.

Tags

Load entries