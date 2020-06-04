Winston-Salem - Willie Leroy Morgan, 80, passed away June 1, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 (RUSSELL).

