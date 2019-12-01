May 24, 1957 - November 22, 2019 Timothy "Tim" Mack Morgan passed away on November 22, 2019 in Winston Salem at age 62. Tim was born on May 24, 1957, to Mack and Ramona Morgan in Los Angeles, California. Tim was a studious child, and after graduating from Bonita High School in 1975, he went on to study at UCLA earning a Bachelor's Master's and PhD in Mathematics. Tim married his high school sweetheart Denise Chapman and moved to Clemmons, NC where they had four children. He was a dedicated father, leading his children in various sports and extracurricular activities. Weekends spent off the soccer field were often in the mountains hiking, camping, and having family adventures. Family was everything to Tim, and his life reflected his dedication to his children. Tim was an accomplished runner, completing over a dozen ultra-marathons during his adult life. He was inspirational in his athletic endeavors, which frequently became family events. Tim enjoyed a 36 year career as a Biostatistician for Wake Forest University's Bowman Gray School of Medicine. Tim had a distinguished career as a scholar, administrator, and mentor and in recognition was appointed as a professor emeritus in 2018. He was admired by his colleagues and will be remembered for tremendous contributions to his field. As an avid reader, Tim spent his retirement reading, continuing to feed his thirst for knowledge. His faith led him to serve others in the community, and he did so selflessly at every opportunity. Tim was preceded in death by his parents Mack and Ramona Morgan. He is survived by his brother Dennis Morgan, sister Sharon Arnold, son Brad (wife Kristen) Morgan, son Daniel (wife Christina) Morgan, son Andrew Morgan, daughter Wendy Ziglar, and five granddaughters. A private family service celebrating Tim's life was held on 11/30. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in Tim's honor.
