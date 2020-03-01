May 10, 1942 - February 28, 2020 John Theodore Morgan, Jr., 77, of Kernersville passed away on February 28, 2020. He was born in Lynchburg, VA to Jack & Winn Morgan in 1942. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Monday March 2, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Adam Goodrich officiating. He was owner and operator of J.T. Morgan Contractors. He specialized in concrete and concrete restoration. John was an avid sailor aboard The Genuine Risk. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Lynnette Swain Morgan. Those left to cherish his memory include children, Christy Morgan Strauss of Durham, NC and Mary North Asmus and husband Steven of Forest Lake, MN; sisters, Candace Morgan Swain and Micol Morgan Parsons of Kernersville, NC; grandchildren, Nicholas Edward Strauss and Sarah Katherine Davis; and his beloved dog, Nellie. Family and Friends may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com Pierce-jefferson 213 W mountain Street

To plant a tree in memory of Morgan Jr John Theodore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries