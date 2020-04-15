December 30, 1931 - April 13, 2020 Barbara "Jackie" Morefield, 88, of Clemmons passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Brookstone of Clemmons. Mrs. Morefield was born in Forsyth County on December 30, 1931 to Ralph and Alma Davis Hooker. She was a member of Clemmons First Baptist Church. Mrs. Morefield worked in the shoe department of Davis Department store for over 20 years. She was a loving wife for 68 years to the late James "Pete" Morefield and a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her memory will be cherished. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Hooker and a sister, Patty Cochran. Surviving is a daughter, Rhonda Wall (John) of Advance; a son, Gary Morefield (Tammy) of Eden; four grandchildren, Mandy Dixson (Philip), Mindy Goodrich, Brant Morefield (Heather) and Phillip Hedgepeth and ten great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory by Mr. Mark Jones. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Alzheimer's Association-Western Carolina Chapter, Second Harvest Food Bank or the Forsyth Humane Society. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
