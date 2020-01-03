September 24, 1952 - December 26, 2019 Mike Moran departed this earth on Thursday, December 26, 2019 after suffering an aortic dissection on December 3 which resulted in complications leading to his death. Mike was born on September 24, 1952 to Ennis Boles and Gordon Howard Moran. He grew up in Winston-Salem and attended both Reynolds and Mount Tabor High Schools. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill and also obtained his MBA from Wake Forest University. In 1977 he married Patti Johnson, the girl who grew up across the street from him and worshipped the ground he walked on. Their married life has been spent in Pinnacle, NC on the land they have loved to call home. Some of his happiest days were spent on the back of a tractor, cutting trails through the woods or building a cabin at his Pinnacle sanctuary. Mike loved music, travel, good food and drink, fun conversation, and life. He always had a hello for everyone and his laugh was contagious. He was the kind of guy who asked every girl in the room to dance. He loved dogs and cats and his many pets throughout his life were considered to be his children. His one ambition that he was never sure he achieved was always to "be more like his dog" and that dog today is Henry, who absolutely adored his Daddy. Mike believed in working hardand playing hardand he did both well. He was one of those people who are larger than lifeand with his full life and sudden death, he epitomized the song he liked so much: he did it "My Way." Mike was a real estate broker and residential home builder, and at the time of his death was vice-president of High Bridge Builders. He also assisted Patti in the operation of her business, Pet Sitters International, as a vice-president. Mike was passionate in his belief that everyone should have a decent home, and helped in the formation of a Stokes County chapter of Habitat for Humanity. He was also a strong advocate for civil liberties, justice and equality. Mike is survived by his wife, Patti, his dogs, Henry, Jilly and Sookie, his cats, Cleo and MelMel, his sister, Carolyn, sisters-in-law Anita Kleeberg (Larry), Pam Johnson, Amy Smith (Clai), brother-in-law, Doug, nephews Chris Kleeberg and Addison Johnson (Janey) and a great-nephew, Everett. He has been blessed since childhood with too many close friends to name in this obituarybut you all know who you are and what you meant to him. Mike also leaves some wonderful employees who were also friends and who can't imagine what the office is going to be like without hearing his sometimes loud voice and much-loved laugh. A visitation in remembrance of Mike will be held Saturday, January 4, 2-5 pm at his office located at 213 East Dalton Road, King, NC. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and close friends. Mike would be touched and honored by memorials to any of the following organizations or to the charity of your choice: Stokes County Humane Society, Friends of the Stokes Shelter, Stokes County Arts Council, ACLU of North Carolina, Equal Justice Initiative of Montgomery, AL, Piedmont Land Conservancy, Stokes Habitat for Humanity. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 120 S. Main St. Winston-Salem NC 27101
Moran, Michael "Mike" Gordon
