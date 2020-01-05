February 25, 1931 - January 3, 2020 Reverend Jackson Bernice Moore went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, January 3,2020. He was best known for his gentle, soft-spoken spirit, twinkle in his eye & resilience. He was born February 25, 1931, in Columbus County, NC to the late John Bernice & Edna Lennon Moore. He graduated high school at age 17 & attended Wilmington College for two years. In November 1951 Jackson entered the military, where he served 9 months of combat in the Korean War. Upon his return, Jackson earned 2 bachelor's degrees from Piedmont Bible College (now Piedmont International University), one in theology & one in religious education, graduating Spring of 1957. He earned a master's degree from Bob Jones University Spring 1958. Jackson was saved at 9 years of age & called to the mission field at the tender age of 14. He married the love of his life, Thelma Moore, June 3, 1955. The couple then relocated to Brazil to begin over 30 years of missionary service. His duties included (but were not limited to) church planting, Bible professor at the Baptist seminary in São Paulo, & publisher at Imprensa da Fe/Imprensa Batista Regular he oversaw translation and publication of Christian materials his biggest accomplishment the Scofield Reference notes to the Bible into Portuguese, winning many hearts for Jesus. Jackson is preceded in death by his parents, John & Edna Moore; sister, LaRene Miller; brother, Arrell Moore; & sisters-in-law Sarah & RosaLee Moore. He is survived by his faithful and loving wife of 64 years, Thelma; four children: John (Tammy) Moore, Rachel (Stan) Seawell, Elizabeth Golding, Andrew Moore; seven grandchildren & three great grandchildren. Jackson's surviving siblings are Haynes (Jeanette) Moore, Bob Moore & Charles Miller (brother in law). He has a host of nieces, nephews & extended family members. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Salem Baptist Church 429 S. Broad St in Winston-Salem, NC with Rev. Kivett Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends, before the service, from 1:00 pm 2:00 pm Tuesday at Salem Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Piedmont International University or Medi Home Health & Hospice of Lexington. The family would like to send a special thanks to Home Instead of W-S (Sharon & Carol), Brighton Gardens (Gina, Joy, Alicia and Sam), Hospice (Tracy) & his devoted furry companion, Lexi. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek
