Moore, Norman Lee October 27, 1925 - April 10, 2020 Washington, NC -Mr. Norman Lee Moore, 94, was called home on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County, the son of the late Robert Clyde Moore and late Vera Charles Moore. He lived among those known as "The Greatest Generation." Norman retired from BEPCO, Inc., a company he founded in the basement of his home. He was a pioneer in remanufacturing of heavy-duty brake systems. He also recognized the valuable contribution for excellent quality workmanship from the many handicapped employees hired. Post retirement, Norman continued his quest for learning new things and hard work. He enjoyed raising large gardens to share, also the annual reunions with his shipmates from WWII. He initiated and organized each of them. Norman was an active member of Rosemont Baptist Church until his move in 2014 to the coastal region of NC. His accomplishments and contributions are too many to list. He was an avid fisherman, loved to travel, but focused most of his life practicing his belief in hard work and helping his family, neighbors, and friends. Norman had a great appetite for learning. He began the study of the German language through Rosetta Stone while in his eighties. He will be dearly missed, but lovingly remembered with a smile for his kindness and his unique gift to make us laugh. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 60 years, Crystal Tucker Moore; a stepson, Steve Winters; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Winters, and a daughter-in-law, Lura Ann Winters. He is survived by his stepson, James Gary Winters of High Point, grandsons, Joseph Winters of Greensboro and James Winters (Lynn) of Winston-Salem; a son, Mike Moore of Belhaven, granddaughter Jennifer Moore Heironimus (James) of Cedar Point, grandson, Brian Lee Moore of New York City; a daughter, Ann Moore of Winston-Salem; a daughter-in-law, Yvonne Winters of Advance, grandson David Winters (Audrey) of Advance, granddaughter, Jodi Tate (Henry Beeson) of Winston-Salem; a brother, Jimmy Moore (Wilma) of Winston-Salem; sister-in-law, June Edwards and many great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Norman will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Crystal in a private graveside service officiated by Pastor Mark Reed of Rosemont Baptist Church. The family will have a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Memorials may be made to Rosemont Baptist Church Food Pantry, 415 West Clemmonsville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27127, or the Salvation Army, 1225 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC
