September 19, 1930 - April 16, 2020 Mary Lee Nance Moore, 89, of King, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home with her loved ones by her side. Mary Lee was born on September 19, 1930, in Stokes County, NC to the late George Willis and Gertrude Gordon Nance. She was a lifelong member of Quaker Gap Baptist Church where she served as the church treasurer for over forty years. She was an avid gardener, loved cooking for her family and following her grandchildren through sports and school activities. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-three years, William Dennis Moore; sisters: Virginia Jones and Emodean Gatewood, and brothers: Bradford and Wayne Nance. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Andy Moore and wife Pam, grandchildren: Will Moore and wife Kali, and Mary Austin Moore, a sister, June Nance Tedder, a brother, Dan Nance, and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Quaker Gap Baptist Church with Dr. Jack Darida officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Quaker Gap Baptist Church Building Fund: 2265 Flat Shoals Rd. King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Lee Nance Moore. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021

