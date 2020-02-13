July 15, 1937 - February 10, 2020 Margaret Moore, 82, of Clemmons, NC, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 after bravely battling ovarian cancer for several months. She was a long-time resident of both Wilmington, NC, and prior to that, Westborough, MA, until moving to Clemmons a little over a year ago. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Moore in 2004, her sister Rosemary O'Donnell in 2016, and her brother Thomas O'Donnell. Peg was born on July 15, 1937 in Staten Island, NY to Thomas O'Donnell and Margaret (Pershick) O'Donnell. She obtained a bachelor's degree in nursing at the College of Mt. Saint Vincent in the Bronx, NY, and later a master's degree at Anna Maria College in Paxton, MA. She worked for many years as a visiting nurse in the Worcester, MA area for the Wachusett Home Health Agency and UMass Memorial. Peg was a kind and compassionate person who always put the needs of her patients, friends and family before her own, and was extremely generous with her time, particularly to those less fortunate than herself. She and Ray were a fixture in the Westboro, MA community for many years and devoutly practiced their Catholic faith in St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, as they raised their five children. She is survived by her son Patrick Moore and his wife Anne of Oxford, MA; her daughter Kerry Eisinger and her husband Patrick Eisinger of Clemmons; her daughter Kathleen Moore of Tampa, FL; her son Brian Moore and his wife Carrie of Wilmington, NC; and her son Tim Moore and his wife Mary of Newmarket, NH and Vero Beach, FL; and eight grandchildren: Ryan, Nicole, Keeley, Casey, Skyler, Charlie, Sam, and Riley. There will be no calling hours. A funeral Mass and celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting that a donation in Peg's name and memory be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Service information
11:00AM
4820 Kinnamon Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Mother waited 5 years before reporting sexual assault of her 12-year-old daughter in Winston-Salem
-
Winston-Salem comes up on NBC's 'Chicago Fire'
-
Pepsi Bottling Ventures campus in Winston-Salem sells for nearly $35 million
-
Local man’s research opens door to become first African American in the local chapter of Sons of the American Revolution
-
Protest greets Bloomberg bus in Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately