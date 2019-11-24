February 6, 1935 - November 15, 2019 On November 15, 2019 Edwin Holt Moore, Jr. passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC. Known to friends as Jack, he was born in Burlington, NC on February 6, 1935, the son of Edwin Holt Moore and Elizabeth Payne Moore. Always a pleasure to have in one's company, Jack was known for his contagious humor and exceptional quick wit. Always the kind optimist, he will be missed. Jack is survived by his wife Julie, children Edwin Holt Moore, III of Lumberton, NC, Courtney Moore Lamb and husband Tony, and grandchildren William and Jackson Lamb of Dunwoody, Ga. The family will hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated given to Central United Methodist Church, 1909 N. Main Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030, Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030, or the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services 206 West Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030
