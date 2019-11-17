Moore, Izora September 3, 1931 - November 12, 2019 Mrs. Izora Hutchison Moore transitioned on November 12, 2019 at home with loved ones present. Eighty-eight years ago, Ms. Izora was born in Starr, SC on September 3, 1931 to Sylvester and Ethel Hutchison. She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Moore and daughter Claudette Moore. Ms. Izora worked at the Blumenthal Jewish Home for thirty-two years as a cook. She is survived by her brothers, Larry Smith and Donnell Johnson; children Barbara (Harry) Monreau, Shirley (Samuel) Richardson, Patricia Phillips, Clyde Moore Jr., Verna (Robert) Tunstel, Willie (Hilda) Moore, Johnell (Yuko) Moore, and Angelia Cleveland; a devoted and loving friend, James Griffin. Ms. Izora also leaves to cherish her legacy twenty-six grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Homegoing celebration will be held 12:00 Noon Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church with family visitation preceding at 11am. Interment will be in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. hooperfuneralhome.net
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately