July 2, 1937 - October 16, 2019 Gretchen M. Moore transitioned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, following a period of illness. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly W. Moore. Gretchen retired from Camel City Cleaners with over 35 years of service. Family members who survive and will forever cherish fond memories of her include: one daughter, Debra G. Moore; grandson, Jeremy M. Moore; two sisters, Ella M. Robinson and Carolyn M. Johnson; one brother, Elder Edward L. Moore, all of Winston-Salem, NC; special niece, Geneva Moore, and special caregiver, Wilson Robinson. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Zion Memorial Baptist Church. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. The Moore family would like to give their thanks for all the nurses from Trellis Supportive Care, and special thank you to Angie, CNA for her special care of Gretchen Moore. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
