April 21, 1947 - September 16, 2019 Boonville- Mrs. Gloria Jean Moore, 72, of Pendry Road passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born April 21, 1947 in Alamance County to the late Moses Warren Moore and Ruth Wheeler. Mrs. Moore was retired with 28 years of service from Piedmont Airlines and US Airways. She studied with the Jehovah's Witness Faith for several years. She enjoyed singing and listening to music, especially her favorite duo, Joey & Rory, whom she was able to personally meet. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Cathy Parker and a brother, Gary Moore. Surviving are the love of her life and friend, Dwight Palmer; son, Kenny Flynn and wife, Jill of Winston-Salem; daughter, Lori Flynn Kane and husband, Robert of Greensboro; grandchildren, Arielle Eure, Kyndal Rush, Bella Flynn, Reese Flynn; step-grandchildren, Aubrey Kane, Spencer Kane; sisters, Connie Jones, Cheryl Williamson; and her brother, Glenn Moore. The family will receive friends from 5-6 PM Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. A Celebration of Life Service will follow the visitation at 6:00 PM Sunday in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Lane Renegar. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
