September 9, 1948 - May 28, 2020 Franklyn (Lyn) Howard Moore, 71, passed away on May 28, 2020 at his home in Winston-Salem, NC. He died at home peacefully surrounded by loving family, including his surviving wife, Judy. Lyn was born September 9, 1948 in Rochester, NY to Howard and Hazel Moore. During his life, Lyn honorably served in the Air Force and later worked selling process control instrumentation. Despite a fulfilling career, his absolute favorite job arose in his retirement, when he served with Senior Services delivering "Meals on Wheels" to community neighbors. Lyn married Judy, his elementary school crush, on July 18, 1987. Their story began in the third grade, when they got married as a part of a school lesson. While they remained friends throughout elementary and high school, their romance did not officially begin until their 20th high school reunion, when Lyn sent Judy a letter asking for her response. The pair were married 32 years and together raised his two sons and her son and daughter. Lyn is survived by his wife, Judy, his sister, Mary Lou (Jerry) Tranello of Henrietta, NY, and four children, Robert (Lisa) Moore of Rochester, NY; LTC Brian (Christine) Moore of Scottsdale, AZ; Brian (Donna) Scott of Virginia Beach, VA; and Carrie (Aaron) Petersen of Winston-Salem, NC. Lyn was the loving grandfather to 10 grandchildren, who will desperately miss their "Bumpa." Lyn's private funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 4th and will be limited in attendance, due to current social distancing guidelines. Instead of a traditional reception, the family welcomes friends to stop by 223 Hearthside Drive, Winston-Salem, NC between the hours of 3:00pm and 5:00pm on June 4th to offer condolences. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Senior Services/Meals on Wheels: 2895 Shorefair Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
