June 25, 1937 - November 11, 2019 Mr. Don Reginald "Reggie" Moore, 82, passed away on November 11, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Reggie was born on June 25, 1937 to Stacy Boyd Moore and Ruby Gilliam Moore in Wilkes County. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Reggie retired from Sara Lee Knit Products with 30 years of service as a project manager. He had an outgoing and faithful spirit, along with a passion for tennis. It is said that Reggie never met a stranger. Surviving are his loving wife of 20 years, Joanne Moore; children, Erin Moore Cave (Michael), and Erik Moore; grandchildren, Jamie Cave and Alexandra Moore; sister, Colleen Manolovich (Joe); brother, Jerry Moore (Marty); as well as a large extended family and a host of friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 15, 2019 at Faith Church on Gumtree Road in Midway with Pastor Gates officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to a charitable cause of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
