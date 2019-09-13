November 22, 1934 - September 11, 2019 Belews Creek Mr. Billy "Bill" Gray Moore, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born on November 22, 1934 in Surry County to Walter Lee and Elizabeth Bowman Moore. Bill served our country in United States Army. He worked for and retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. Bill loved to fish and fox hunt with his hound dogs. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Linda Henning Moore; one son, James D. Moore; one daughter, Annette Cheri Edwards; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one niece; and one nephew. A funeral service for Bill will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Goodwill Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Mullis and Rev. Jeffrey Jones officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Belews Creek Fire and Rescue at 7675 Belews Creek Rd., Belews Creek, NC 27009 or to Goodwill Baptist Church at 3110 Piney Grove Rd., Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
