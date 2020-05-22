July 13, 1943 - May 18, 2020 MADISON--Patsy Ann Plummer Mooney, 76, went home to be with her Lord Monday afternoon, May 18, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born on July 13, 1943 in Grayson County, VA to the late Cole and Ruby Ashley Plummer. Patsy was of the Baptist faith and spent her life being a dedicated housewife, while helping her husband with his work on the farm. She never had children of her own; however, there was never a lack of children around due to the abundance of nieces and nephews she had. Patsy was a wonderful caretaker and like a 2nd mother to all her nieces and nephews as well as several family members at various times. She was the "middle child" out of 13 children. In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her 4 brothers, Barney, Ray, Bryan, and Jack Plummer; and 2 sisters, Joann Martin and Barbara Lynn Plummer. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, William Howard Mooney, Jr.; 4 sisters, Ruth Harvey, Darlene Marshall, Ellen Brewer and Colene Plummer; and 2 brothers, Bobby Joe and Roger Plummer. Due to covid-19 restrictions there will be a private family funeral service. There will be no formal visitation. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Stokes County EMS, Forsyth Medical Center Staff, especially the emergency dept. and intensive care. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Mooney family.
