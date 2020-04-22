March 27, 1935 - April 18, 2020 Robert Langdon (Bob) Montgomery, 85, of Clemmons passed away April 18, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born March 27, 1935 in Davie County to James Howe and Vashti King Montgomery. Bob was retired from Research and Development with RJR Tobacco. Surviving are his wife, Pat F. Montgomery; a daughter, Dawn Montgomery Lynch; 2 sisters, Margaret (Peg) M. Freeze of Greensboro and Elizabeth (Bet) M. Gibson (Dave) of Trophy Club, Texas; several nieces and nephews; and fur baby, kitty Cody and eight fur baby grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Farmington United Methodist Church or to the Charity of the donor's choice. Frank Vogler and Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive

