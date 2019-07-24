February 20, 1928 - July 23, 2019 Lt. Steve Abraham Monk, 91, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Steve was born in Vernon Parish, LA, on February 20, 1928, to Minnie Mae McLeod and Dixon Monk. Steve was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. While in service, he traveled to North Carolina where he met the love of his life and future wife, Lois. They married, raised two children, and shared much love through the years. Steve was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing rook with friends, and traveling with his late wife. Steve retired as a lieutenant with 30 years of service at the Winston-Salem City Police Department. In retirement he worked for over 10 years with the U.S. Marshal Service. Steve was a hardworking standup man who earned the respect of many, but above all he was a devoted husband, loving father, and adoring grandfather. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 50 years, Lois Louise Reid Monk; two brothers, Floyd and Sherman; and one sister, Gaynell. Surviving are one son, Steven Colby Monk (Susan) of Rural Hall; one daughter, Yvetta Thomas (Robert) of Wallburg; five grandchildren, Heidi Simpson (Adam), Charlie Monk (Liz), Danielle Lanier (Erv); Melissa Frazier (Charles), and Robbie Thomas; seven great-grandchildren, Vance, Silas, Lily, Erickson, Sam, Devin, and Cassie; two sisters, Flaudia Mae Nixon of Alexandria, LA and Dorothy Lee Achette of El Campo, TX; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. David Wood and Rev. Charlie Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy. Winston-Salem, NC 27103

