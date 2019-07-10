March 4, 1962 - July 8, 2019 Brian Teddy Monk passed away at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on Monday, July 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. Brian was born on March 4, 1962 in Bristol, Tennessee to Melanie and Teddy Monk. Mr. Monk was a graduate of Forbush High School and attended Brevard College and North Carolina State University. Brian worked in the automotive industry for over 25 years, working in dealerships across the state with many wonderful friends. He shared his interest of showing horses with his daughter Mikayla and all his other daughters while they got to share his love of laughter and family, or how he would put it his "Brianisms". Brian loved hunting and deep sea fishing. Mr. Monk is survived by his parents, his wife Tina Harper Monk, five daughters: Mikayla Jay Monk, Tedi Brianna Monk, both of the home, Sheena Monk Hathcock and husband Jeffery, of Albemarle, NC, Katy Lineberry and husband Jay, of Greensboro, Amanda Bradley and husband Matt, of Oak Island; six grandchildren: Jaylen, Noah, Gemma, Liam, Spencer, Rylie Ann; two sisters: Kim Poindexter Brown and husband David, Sharon Annette Monk; and two special nieces Lauren Peavy and Sarah Vancil and families. A Service to remember his life will be held at Prospect United Methodist Church, East Bend, NC on Thursday, July 11 at 12:00 noon. A visitation will be held from 10:30 am to 11:45 am prior to the service in the fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to Prospect United Methodist Church, 3541 Smithtown Rd., East Bend, NC, 27018 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC, 27103. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. The family would like to thank the nurses at Trellis Supportive Care for their wonderful care they provided to Brian and the compassion they extended to him and his family. A special thank you to the nurses of the ninth floor at Baptist Hospital. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Most Popular
-
Confederate flag wristbands given out at Tanglewood Pool. 'What century am I in?' asks one visitor.
-
3 teenagers arrested in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting that killed 5-year-old boy
-
Cupcake shop theft, vandalism will close business temporarily. Community rallies with 'Buy out the Bakery' campaign.
-
7-month-old baby dies at Brenner Children's Hospital; police say the infant was a victim of a homicide
-
Threats prompt warning for young people in LGBTQ community to steer clear of float in Sparta parade
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately