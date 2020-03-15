October 16, 1958 - February 26, 2020 On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, Robin Mitchell, loving mother of three children and nana of seven grandkids, passed away suddenly at the age of 61 after a brief illness. Robin was born on October 16, 1958 in Baltimore, MD to Charles and Ruby Parsons. She received her nursing degree from East Carolina University in 1982. She practiced nurisng for over 30 years. Robin had a passion for nursing and putting other before herself. She profoundly and unconditionally loved her family. Robin never met a stranger and embraced the opportunities to share her love iwth everyone she met. She was known for her infectious smile, goofy sense of humor and her kind and compassionate spirit. She is survived by her brother, Steve (Christine), her children Brandon (Meg), Matthew (Kayla), and Lindsay (Evan) and her grandchildren, Baby Mitchell, Charlie, Maddie, Emmie, Blair, Elliott and Henry. A celebration of Robin's life will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 2 pm for her friends and family at Project:Re3 Chuch 1474 Kerner Rd Kernersville. Donations in Robin's memory can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network 1500 Orsecrans Ave, Ste 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
