Winston-Salem - Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret L. Mitchell, 85, will be conducted at 12 pm on Thursday, December 12 at Union Baptist Church; visitation begins at 11:30 am. Mrs. Mitchell may be viewed today from 2 pm - 6 pm at Douthit's.
