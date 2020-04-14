December 20, 1943 - April 11, 2020 Kenneth "Kenny" Ray Mitchell, 76, of Collinstown passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11th at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Kenny was born in Surry County to Ray and Vivian Anderson Mitchell on December 20, 1943. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sue Lawson Mitchell; his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Christina Mitchell; and son and daughter-in-law, James and Beth Mitchell; grandchildren Christopher (and Sarah) Mitchell, Micayla (and Erik) Neill, and Kai Mitchell; great-grandchildren Felix, Theodore, Penelope, and Susie Mitchell; and brother Roger (and Diane) Mitchell. There will be a private graveside service at Collinstown Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Collinstown Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund at 2868 Collinstown Road, Collinstown, NC 27053 in c/o David Williams. Cox-Needham is respectfully serving the Mitchell family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 West Main Street

