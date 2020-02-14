February 17, 1933 - February 6, 2020 Mr. James William "Bill" Mitchell, 86, loving husband, father, and proud Papa, passed suddenly on Thursday, February 6 at his home, surrounded by his wife Helen and family members. Bill was born on February 17, 1933 in Stokes County to Will and Bertha Hutchens Mitchell. After retiring due to his health 32 years ago, Bill enjoyed time sitting in his screened-in porch, warm weather, working in his yard and garden, Helen's cooking, and most of all spending time with his family. He was looking forward to spring and getting back on his tractor. Bill was incredibly generous and loved everyone in his family fiercely, but especially loved his time spent with his grandsons, Alex and Trey. He always said "I love you" at the end of his phone calls. He was a proud Korean veteran. Bill was predeceased by his parents, his brother Tom Mitchell, nephews Bob Frans, Eddie Frans, and Blaine Nunn, and brothers-in-law Junior Rogers, Robert Frans, James Watts, and Walter Forrest. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Helen; daughter Delana Vickers and husband Will of Winston-Salem; grandsons Alex Vickers of Winston-Salem and Trey Vickers and wife Sara of Washington, DC; his brother Wayne Mitchell and wife Anita; sisters Sarah Rogers and Frances Frans; sisters-in-law Katherine Forrest, Ruth Watts, and Norma Nunn and husband Alcury; seven nieces and six nephews. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 15 at Collinstown Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Thom Burleson and Rev. Rickey Rogers officiating. The family will receive guests at the church at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Collinstown Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, c/o David Williams, 1279 Gray Circle, Westfield, NC 27053. The family would like to express our deep appreciation and gratitude to family friend Greg Collins, Francisco 1st Responders, Stokes County EMS, Dr. Jay Seidler, Dr. Fred McPhail, Dr. Neal Kon, Dr. Tamas Balogh, and Dr. Lucian Vlad, and the Collinstown Community. Cox-Needham is respectfully serving the Mitchell family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041

