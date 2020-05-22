December 8, 1950 - May 16, 2020 Mitchell, Harold Wayne Harold was born December 8, 1950 to Earnest Mitchell and Sallie Boles Mitchell. Preceding him in death were his parents and sister Betty Mitchell Wright. Survivors include brothers: Jim Mitchell and Bill Mitchell and sisters: Mary Lou Atkins and Pat Bullins, along with several nieces and nephews. Harold was a member of Willow Oak Baptist Church. He loved gospel music and enjoyed attending events at the Walnut Cove Senior Center. Harold will be remembered for his sweet spirit, tender heart and his prayers at family gatherings. The family would like to thank Sharon Stacy and Erica Little staff at Walnut Cove apartments for their years of providing special care to Harold. A private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Walnut Cove Senior Center, 308 Brook St., Walnut Cove, NC 27052 or Willow Oak Baptist Church, 4387 NC Hwy 89 E, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 WEST

