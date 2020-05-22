December 8, 1950 - May 16, 2020 Mitchell, Harold Wayne Harold was born December 8, 1950 to Earnest Mitchell and Sallie Boles Mitchell. Preceding him in death were his parents and sister Betty Mitchell Wright. Survivors include brothers: Jim Mitchell and Bill Mitchell and sisters: Mary Lou Atkins and Pat Bullins, along with several nieces and nephews. Harold was a member of Willow Oak Baptist Church. He loved gospel music and enjoyed attending events at the Walnut Cove Senior Center. Harold will be remembered for his sweet spirit, tender heart and his prayers at family gatherings. The family would like to thank Sharon Stacy and Erica Little staff at Walnut Cove apartments for their years of providing special care to Harold. A private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Walnut Cove Senior Center, 308 Brook St., Walnut Cove, NC 27052 or Willow Oak Baptist Church, 4387 NC Hwy 89 E, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 WEST
Most Popular
-
W-S woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
-
No fall break for UNCG and N.C. A&T students, and classes will end before Thanksgiving
-
Federal judge rules indoor worship services can resume in North Carolina
-
Court overturns conviction in fatal shooting of Jonesville Police Sgt. Gregory Keith Martin in 1996
-
7 principals named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately