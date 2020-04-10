October 5, 1960 - March 25, 2020 Mr. Gary Orlando Mitchell, affectionately known as (Mitchell Kidd) to his family and friends of Winston-Salem and (Orlando) to his family and friends of Las Vegas, Nevada, was the eldest of seven children, born to Alfred (Bo) and Mattie Mitchell on October 5, 1960. He passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Las Vegas. Gary graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1978. He attended NC Central University for a year and then joined the U.S. Navy in 1981. After being honorably discharged, he moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1985, where he resided for the past 35 years.Gary loved to cook all different types of food which was his passion and profession. He was a fun guy and loved to keep you laughing about something all the time. He moved to Georgia for a period of time where he was a member of World Changers Church International. Gary was preceded in death by a baby brother, Daryl; a sister, Lynn; his father, Bo; grandmother, Daisy; grandfathers, June and James; an aunt, Rosa; and an uncle, James Frank. He leaves to cherish many wonderful memories, his mother Mattie; stepfather, Lee; ex-wife, Marlen Mitchell; two daughters, Nykky (Justin) Miner of Belleville, Illinois, Pamela Hernandez of Las Vegas, Nevada; four sons, Aumbray Ganter, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sean Mitchell of Council Bluff, Iowa, Wayne Vanegar and Tupac Vanegar, both of Las Vegas, Nevada; two brothers, Tim (Trina) Mitchell of Douglasville, GA, Terence (Shenedia) Mitchell of Winston-Salem, NC; two sisters, Pamela (Montinique) Cager also of Winston-Salem, NC, Tonya (Victor) Lambert of McDonough, GA; three grandchildren, Kaleb, Kylee, and Kinsley Miner; one loving aunt, Sarah Robinson; two uncles, Bill (Teresa) Goode, Lee (Clara) Goode, both of Winston-Salem, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, too numerous to name. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 11:00am, Friday, April 10, 2020 at Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.GilmoreFunerals.com. (Gilmore) Gilmore Funeral Home 1609 North Liberty Street

