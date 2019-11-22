July 29, 1932 - November 19, 2019 Kernersville Mr. Gerald "Jerry" Eugene Misere, Jr., 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem. He was born on July 29, 1932 in Wayne County, Ohio to Gerald Eugene and Marie Mitchell Misere, Sr. Jerry was a faithful member of Gospel Light Baptist Church, where he thoroughly enjoyed working with the Bus Ministry as he was able. He retired from Roadway Express with 3 Million Safe Driving Miles. Jerry was a veteran of the United States Navy, with whom he served in the Korean conflict. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who was very passionate about his family. Jerry never met a stranger and he will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by one half-brother, Cliff King. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Joetta Misere; five children, Cheryl Mills (husband, James), Karen Misere, Debra Gasser (husband, Terry), Gerald T. Misere, and Jonathan Misere (wife, Allison); three step-children, David Nebinger (wife, Heidi), Michael Nebinger (wife, Sheri), and Christopher Nebinger (wife, Tracy); fifteen grandchildren; and twenty four great-grandchildren. A funeral service for Jerry will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gospel Light Baptist Church-Bus Ministry at 890 Walkertown-Guthrie Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
