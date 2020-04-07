December 13, 1924 - March 28, 2020 Louise Menever Casparian Mingus was born in Winston-Salem's new Baptist Hospital on December 13, 1924 to prominent Armenian parents. "Lou," as she was called by family and friends, passed away on March 28, 2020 at Brookridge Retirement Community. A proud first generation American, a hardworking, high achieving, involved student and outgoing classmate at Wiley and R.J.Reynolds Schools (where she served in school clubs and organizations, including the staff of Pine Whispers) followed by a Bachelor of Arts degree from Greensboro College; Louise rose to editing Engineer Manuals for Nike Rockets at Western Electric. She was a member of AAUW at the Glade Street YWCA, enjoyed dances, and modeled for Montaldo's. Love and marriage brought much wanted children and new roles in life: devoted Wife, legendary Grade Mother, Choir Mother and Saint Agatha's Circle (Saint Paul's Episcopal) membership. She read bedtime stories, sang lullabies, and perfected the art of laundry. An accomplished cake baker, she became a very good cook. She fixed breakfast, packed lunches, made great suppers, and regularly invited single friends to join the family table on a weeknights or Holidays. When her husband's work required travel, she prepared his clothes and helped pack his bags, then took on roles of both Mother and Father for the duration of Henry's time away. Louise was a permanent Reunion Committee member for her High School class. She cherished her classmates, neighbors, and friends. Baptized in the Armenian Church in New York City, she became a lifelong member of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, and an ardent supporter of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Later in life, Louise also took the opportunity to learn more about and participate in the Armenian Christian faith and culture. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Caspar H. Casparian, Zarouhie A. Casparian, and her husband Henry Sigmon Mingus. Surviving are her two children, son William Henry Mingus (Lisa), of Lewisville; daughter Marie Louise Mingus, of Winston-Salem; and two grandchildren, Martine Mingus Dillard (Justin) of Archdale and Zoe Alyssa Mingus of Lewisville. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a private graveside service was held Wednesday April 1st, at Forsyth Memorial Park. Donations, in lieu of flowers may be made to Saint Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church of Charlotte, North Carolina, or to the charity of your choice. Online Condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road
