September 9, 1997 - May 10, 2020 Delia Elizabeth Mims, born September 25, 1997, unexpectedly entered into her heavenly body Sunday morning, May 10, 2020. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Donald Gentry. She is survived by her mom, Angie, and her sister, Katherine of the home; and dad, David of Winston-Salem, NC. Her maternal grandma, Beth, uncles, Brian (Cindy) and Matthew, cousins (Reese and Riley). Her paternal grandparents Chip and Peggy, aunt, Jade and uncle, Whit (Jackie) and cousins (Matt and Lindsay). Delia was born with spina bifida but never let it define who she was. She lived her life unfettered by her physical or mental limitations truly believing in her life verse, Philippians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me." She wanted everyone to see Jesus in her, not the wheelchair. Delia attended The Children's Center in Winston-Salem from 2 1/2 -6 yrs old, then attended East Bend Elementary through the second grade; and finally, was homeschooled until she graduated in 2018. She loved watching DVDs of her favorite gospel singers, not limited to but definitely including: The Hoppers and Jeff and Sherri Easter. She sent Bible verses every day to anyone who would let her, in hopes that she might encourage or lift them up. She loved going to church at Bible Baptist, singing in the choir, and singing at nursing homes every Sunday, and fellowshipping with her friends and family. She felt honored receiving prayer requests and prayed diligently for each and every one. Delia was such a blessing to everyone; she will be missed more than words can say; but one day we know we will be reunited in heaven. Due to goverment restrictions a service will be held outside on the grounds of Bible Baptist Church in Clemmons, masks must be worn. A graveside service will be held at Grapevine Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Mims family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 East Main Street East Bend, NC 27018

