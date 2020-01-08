November 23, 1927 - January 4, 2020 James P. Mills, 92, of Winston-Salem, died on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Arbor Acres. Jim, as his friends all knew him, was born November 23, 1927, in New York City and had resided in Winston-Salem since June 1980. He had lived in Turkey and Greece for 25 years, buying oriental leaf tobacco for Liggett & Myers and the Glenn Tobacco Companies. With the closing and liquidation of the Glenn Tobacco Company, Jim and his family returned to Winston-Salem and worked out of the RJR offices in Winston-Salem. He traveled periodically to the Near East for leaf purchases and retired from RJR in 1992. Jim was a lifelong fan of both the New York Giants and San Francisco Giants (back when they were known as the New York Giants!), as well as an avid UNC Tarheels fan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Yolanda, who passed away in December 2005. Survivors are his daughter, Georgia, of Portland, Oregon, and his son, Christopher, of Brighton, Michigan. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Forsyth Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Doug Klein officiating. Interment will follow the service in the cemetery. Family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations are made in honor of Yolanda Mills to Cancer Services of Winston-Salem, 3175 Maplewood Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Mills. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
