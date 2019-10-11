June 24, 1940 - October 7, 2019 On Monday, October 7, 2019, Gail Rice Mills, 79, went home to glory to be with the Lord. She is survived by daughters, Kimbora "Kim" K. Jiles, Felecia K. Pierce, Monte K. Dixon, and Derraine K. Wilson, and a son Dwayne E. Koger. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel, 822 Carl Russell Avenue W-S, NC with Pastor Anthony Stover officiating. The family will receive visitors from 1:30 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday at the Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).

Tags

Load entries