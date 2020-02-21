June 24, 1948 - February 16, 2020 Ms. Brenda Gail Mills, 72, affectionately known as "Brenda," went home peacefully on February 16, 2020 to be with the Lord. She was born on June 24, 1948 in Walkertown, NC to Grady Clinton Mills and Pearlie Mae Simmons. She was educated in the WS/FCS and was a graduate of Carver High School. Ms. Mills was a caregiver to John F. Watlington and Peggy Watlington for 32 years until she began to provide care services for Scotty Cramer until she retired in 2016. She was truly a passionate person to be around. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Darryl and Richard Mills. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving son, Cedric Dewayne Mills; her loving daughter, Jolanda Renee' Mills; two grandchildren, Brendon Roberts and Breonne Roberts; sisters, Delicia Haywood, Sharon Clark, Gloria Mills, Marsha Mills, Martha Mills, Beulah Mills, and Jacqueline Cheeks; brothers, Wayne (Leslie) Mills, Michael Mills, James Mills, and Grandson Mills, all of Winston-Salem, NC; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Joseph Cobbs officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Sinai/Fulp Family Cemetery, Walnut Cove, NC. The family visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 12 noon on Saturday at the Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).

