January 19, 1942 - July 9, 2019 Donald Dale Milligan, 77, of Clemmons, passed away on July 9, 2019 at his home. Don was born January 19, 1942 in Davies County, Missouri to Ralph and Esther (Babbitt) Milligan. Until his illness prevented doing so, Don attended Center Grove Baptist Church faithfully since 1989. Welcoming him home are his parents; a brother, Verl Milligan; sister, Wanda (Milligan) Wallace; his son, Kevin Milligan; and infant sons. Left to grieve his passing are his wife, Kathleen Milligan; daughters, Heather Milligan, Cheryl (Keith) Holder, and Brenda Whipple; as well as four grandsons, three great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and brothers, David (Sherry) Milligan and Delbert (Pat) Milligan and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Center Grove Baptist Student Center Chapel, 9035 Center Grove Church Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012, with Pastor Josh Hill officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM 12:00 Noon Saturday at the church prior to the service. Interment will immediately follow the service at Westlawn Gardens of Memory, 6135 Ridgecrest Dr., Clemmons, NC 27012. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to a hospice or senior services organization. Kathleen and Heather would like to offer a special thanks to Senior Services and Trellis Supportive Care and the staff that made it possible for Don to remain at home with his wife. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

