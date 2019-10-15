June 22, 1954 - October 9, 2019 On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Ward Beecher Miller, devoted husband of Vicki Smith Miller, beloved brother of John (Terri) Miller of Canton, NC, Charles (Marilyn), Randolph, and Craig (Cathedra) Miller, all of Charleston, SC, passed away unexpectedly. He was a retired banking executive, and an active civic and faith leader. Celebration of life will be held at 12:00 noon Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Goler Memorial AME Zion Church with Rev. Dr. George Banks officiating and Rev. Randolph Miller, brother of Ward Miller, eulogist. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon on Wednesday at the Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Community Care Center, 2135 New Walkertown Road, W-S, NC 27101. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
