June 1, 1964 - June 7, 2020 King Tina Renea Windley Miller, 56, of King, NC passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Accordius of Winston-Salem with her beloved family by her side. Mrs. Miller was born on June 1, 1964 in Forsyth County, NC to the late Bettie Calloway Maurer and the late Benjamin Hunter Windley. Tina loved her family; they were the most important things in her life. She was an avid Law & Order fan and watched it as often as possible. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Fitzgerald Miller, her stepfather whom she loved like a father, James Melvin Maurer, and her beloved son, Richard Lee Armstrong. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Marcelle Renee Armstrong (Brandon DeHart), and Kimberly Michelle Canter (Chase), her sons: Mark Randall Armstrong, Jr. (Kasey), and Anthony James Miller (Courtney), her sister, Kathy Smith Moser (Sidney), her precious grandchildren: Karley Branagan, Audrey Branagan, Riley Armstrong, Owen Miller and a grandchild that will soon arrive, a special cousin, Carissa Bledsoe and several other cousins and nieces. The family will receive friends and loved ones, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MS Society or to St. Jude's Children's Research. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Tina Renea Windley Miller. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021

