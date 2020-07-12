February 10, 1944 - July 6, 2020 Mr. Robert William Miller, 76, of Winston-Salem passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home. Known to his friends and family as Bob, he was born in Forsyth County to the late Clarence Miller and Catherine Clodfelter Miller on February 10, 1944. Bob graduated from Southwest High School in 1962. He was a member of the Moose Lodge. Bob was an avid golfer and played every week with Neil, Pete, Ralph, and others. He was married to the love of his life, Cheryl (Cheri). They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in December. In his earlier years, he was the lead singer for The Rhythm Lads. After he married, he sang with Cheri in a gospel trio, God's Grace, for several years. He was saved at Hanes Baptist Church. He attended Hanes for years as an usher, building committee chairman, and fishing buddies with the men there. Later, he joined and attended Victory Baptist Church, where he was head usher and was involved in many activities there. His life was a living example of his favorite bible verse, "I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me." As a young adult, Bob worked with his grandfather as a builder, then went on to work for Mt. Tabor Food Market as a bagger at age 14 and worked his way up to become the manager. He only had two jobs in his life. The last job being DuBois Chemical Company, later known as Johnson Diversey, where he remained for more than 40 years until health issues. He worked as the district manager until he decided to go back into sales where he could interact with his customers more. While he was at Johnson, he opened many well-known accounts, such as Piedmont Airlines, Reynolds Tobacco, Roadway Trucking, and many more. He made and kept some very close friends most of his life, Don and Sandy Gwinn, Ralph Stanley, Pete Navaro, Robert Dillion, Neil Minor, Earl Biggers, and Elaine Brewer. Additionally, he had great neighbors who have been so great to pray and support him in this trying time. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Sandy Miller; brother-in-law, John; grandparents; and mother-in-law, Marie Nifong. Along with his wife Cheryl, he is survived by his daughter, Heather Renee Miller, whom he loved so much and gave him so much support and help during his illness; and sister, Anne Miller, whom has been a huge support for him and his family.There will be no public viewing of the body at the funeral home due to Covid. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory with Rev. Don Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family to help with funeral service expenses. We hope you will always keep his memory alive with the memories you carry with you. The family would like to sincerely thank everyone for all the support, prayers, and continued thoughts during one of the most difficult times in our lives. HIS WORK ON EARTH IS DONE. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
