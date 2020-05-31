April 20, 1971 - May 29, 2020 Mr. Randy Daniel Miller, 49, passed away on May 29, 2020 at Walnut Cove Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on April 20, 1971 in Caldwell County, NC. When his health permitted, Randy worked in the security field. Randy will be dearly missed. He is survived by his parents, Linda Ruth Lincoln Miller and Daniel Lee Miller; brother, Thomas Lee Miller; sister, Angela Miller; nieces, Kirsten Johnson and Katherine McCloud; nephew, Lincoln McCloud. A private graveside service will be held at Miller-Winkler Cemetery in Caldwell County. Memorials may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 21, Lewisville, NC 27023. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway

