Winston-Salem - Paulette Lee Miller, 69, passed Mar. 20, 2020. Public viewing will be Friday 2 - 5 P.M. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be private with burial at New Jersey AME Zion Church. Roberts, W-S is serving the family.

To send flowers to the family of Paulette Miller, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 27
Public Viewing
Friday, March 27, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Roberts Funeral Service (Winston Salem)
3001 Old Greensboro Rd
Winston Salem, NC 27101
