September 10, 1947 - May 2, 2020 Rev. Dr. Harold Daniel "Dan" Miller, Jr., 72, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born in Forsyth County on September 10, 1947 to the late Harold Daniel Miller, Sr. and Ethel Halley Miller. Danny was a proud graduate of RJ Reynolds High School, Wake Forest University, Duke University, Radford University, and UNC-Chapel Hill. He was previously a Moravian minister at Mount Bethel Moravian Church and a long-term member of Bethesda Moravian Church. Dr. Dan was a child psychologist at the Davidson County Mental Health for over 15 years. Surviving is a daughter, Connie Miller (Andrew Nance) of Winston-Salem. A private graveside service will be held for the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Senior Services of Winston-Salem designated to the Williams Adult Day Center, 2895 Shorefair Dr. Winston-Salem, NC 27105 and/or Salem Congregation, 501 S. Main St. Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

