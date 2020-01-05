February 8, 1933 - January 1, 2020 Mrs. Grace Foster Miller, 86, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Mrs. Miller was born in Forsyth County on February 8, 1933, to the late Abraham P. Foster and Lucille Cude Foster. She was a member of Union Ridge United Methodist Church. In 1949, she married the love of her life, Robert V. Miller, Jr. After 18 years of service, Grace retired from Hanes Hosiery to become a stay at home mom. Along with her parents and husband, Grace was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Haneline and husband, Dwayne; sister, Frances King and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Union Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Angie Toth officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 3620 Old Lexington Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The family would like to thank the staff of the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home and the Palliative Care Unit of Forsyth Medical Center for their kindness and the care they provided to Grace. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. Miller. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
