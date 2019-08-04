August 1, 2019 Glenn Edward Miller (77 years) of Mocksville passed away peacefully into the church triumphant on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Glenn, a retired Ingersoll-Rand employee, is survived by his wife, Doris Gregson Miller; his children Karen Wimmer (Mark) and Greg Miller; and his grandsons, Ryan and Ben Wimmer. A celebration of life service will be held Monday, August 5 at 6:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Mocksville. The family will receive friends following the service in the Family Life Center.
