August 1, 2019 Glenn Edward Miller (77 years) of Mocksville passed away peacefully into the church triumphant on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Glenn, a retired Ingersoll-Rand employee, is survived by his wife, Doris Gregson Miller; his children Karen Wimmer (Mark) and Greg Miller; and his grandsons, Ryan and Ben Wimmer. A celebration of life service will be held Monday, August 5 at 6:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Mocksville. The family will receive friends following the service in the Family Life Center.

Tags

Load entries