September 5, 1924 - March 12, 2020 Frances Evelyn Miller, 95, of Kernersville, NC passed away on March 12, 2020 due to injuries from a fall. Frances was born September 5, 1924 in Forsyth County to Ethel Sapp and Marcus Bryon Miller. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her two sisters, Dorothy Pegram and Katherine Miller. She is survived by two nephews, Jerry Pegram (Nancy) and Rev. Steve Pegram (Pat); and numerous special grandnieces and nephews. Frances graduated from Sedge Garden High School in 1941. She earned her degree in nursing from High Point Hospital and then completed a post graduate course in Pediatric's at Children's Hospital in Washington, DC. After several years in public and mental health, she was a Pediatric Nurse until her retirement. Frances enjoyed traveling and was an avid camper. She loved her family and family gatherings. However, what best described her was caregiver as evidenced by a note in a card she received which stated, "You have always been a faithful caregiver to others. What better example could anyone be." She was a lifelong member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, and her involvement there was a vital part of her life. To the loving church family who became the hands and feet of Jesus with their many acts of kindness in Frances' times of need, Thank You! What a blessing you were. Thank you Kerner Ridge Assisted Living for the loving care you provided Frances during her time there. Your thoughtful little acts of kindness that meant so much to her were very much appreciated. Out of consideration for those who are uncomfortable about confined, public gatherings at this time; Frances will lie in state Saturday and Sunday with calling hours of 9:30am-1pm at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home for family and friends to pay respect. A celebration of life graveside service will be 12:00 pm, Monday March 16, 2020 at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Pegram and Rev. Justin Lowe officiating. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.pierce-jeffersonfuneralservice.com Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina
