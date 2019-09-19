January 15, 1961 - September 11, 2019 Dwayne Kelly Miller, 58, of Winston-Salem, went to be with our Lord on September 11, 2019. Dwayne was born on January 15, 1961 in Forsyth County to the late James (Jack) Leonard Miller and Gertrude Elliott Miller. He was graduate of West Forsyth High School (1979). He graduated from Western Carolina University in 1983 with a bachelor's degree where he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity. He earned a master's degree in sports management from the University of North Carolina in 1989. Dwayne served in the US Marine Corps for 1984 to 1988, followed by time in the Reserves. He worked at Fleetwood Homes with the department of recreation in Person County and was retired from Krispy Kreme. He enjoyed all sports, playing his guitar and especially making music with his church family at Centenary United Methodist Church. Dwayne was a loving son, brother and uncle. He is survived by a brother, Keith Miller (Frances), a sister Brenda Carroll (Brian), nephew Tyler Carroll and nieces Courtney Carroll and Grace Miller and many other loving, aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem, in the Memorial Auditorium, officiated by Reverend Jeremy Pegram and Reverend Brett Cogan with a reception to follow. Please use the 4 1/2 Street entrance into the Memorial Auditorium. The family wishes to thank the caring family and friends that touched and supported Dwayne's life, especially the Roots Revival Group at Centenary United Methodist Church where he was able to make music to honor God. Online condolences can be made at www.FrankVoglerandSonsClemmons.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Roots Revival through Centenary United Methodist Church. We love him and always will. Frank Vogler & Sons Clemmons
