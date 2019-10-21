January 16, 1945 - October 19, 2019 David Vereen Miller age 74 of Lexington, a loving husband, daddy and popa passed away Saturday October 19, 2019 at his home. A funeral service will be 2:00 pm Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church where he was a member conducted by Pastor Jim Bush. The family will see friends from 12:30 until 1:30 pm prior to the service and at other times at the home.David was born January 16, 1945 in Forsyth County to Sam Pierson Miller and Annie Lee White Miller. He retired from ABF Trucking. David honorably served his country in the US Navy and Army. He earned a Bachelor of Theology Degree from Piedmont Bible College and attended Northwest Bible Seminary. His parents, brothers and sister, Jerry, Dale, Rick and Annette all preceded him in death. Surviving are his loving wife and forever sweetheart of 55 years, Annie Sue Myers Miller of the home. A daughter, Tina(Lee) of Winston Salem. His sons: Kevin (Teresa) of Winston Salem and Scott (Rosalyn) of Georgia. His grandchildren, Brielle, Rhaina, Kaylee, Emma, Mikaila, Ashelyn, Ciera, Sophia, Isabella, Jacob, Christian and Sebastain. Two great grandchildren: Joey and Axl. A sister, Joyce Norman of Lexington. David loved his Lord and Savior and was a faithful witness and warrior for Christ. The family would like any memorials be made to The Bible Broadcasting Network. P. O. Box 7300, Charlotte NC 28241. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 858 Hickory Tree Road
