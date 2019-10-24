August 7, 1936 - October 22, 2019 Clay Author Miller, 83, went to his heavenly home October 22, 2019. Funeral services celebrating his life will be 1:00 PM Friday, October 25, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, officiated by Pastor Gary Styers. The committal service will take place at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. Clay was born to the late Daisy Maines Miller and Andrew Miller on August 7, 1936 in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Clay loved his family and the Walkertown Hardee's Gang. His favorite hobbies were gardening, fishing, and watching NASCAR racing. Clay was an avid Wake Forest Basketball fan. He also bowled at Parkway Lanes for over 25 years. Clay enjoyed cooking and baking and was awarded many blue ribbons from Liberty Baptist Church. He took pride in making the church's chicken stew every fall. Clay was a devoted member at Liberty Baptist Church and was there whenever the church doors were open. He was known to be passionate for his love of Jesus. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by daughters, Cathy Miller and Wendy Miller; sons, Randy Miller and Steve Miller; brother, John Miller; and sister, Edna Cockran. Survivors include his wife and loving companion of over 44 years, Judy Hicks Miller; daughter, Theresa Miller Howard; step-sons, Terry Goins and Donna and Jeff Goins and Rita; grandchildren, Christian Miller, Ashley Miller, Shane Miller, Travis Goins, Iris Hammer, Rainy Lowery, and Dawn McLaurin; sisters, Ellen Phipps, Susie Jordan and Rex, Patsy Simmons and Scott, Anne Elliott, Marilyn Webster, and Barbra Miller; brother, Andrew Junior Miller; dear friends, Barry and Dawn Hatcher, and many special nieces and nephews and special friends. The family will visit with friends from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service at the church. May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much I Love You, Fly High my darling, Judy. He will be loved and missed by all that knew him. Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.PierceJeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 West Mountain St., Kernersville, NC 27284
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately