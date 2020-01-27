August 8, 1919 - January 25, 2020 Mrs. Carolyn Bledsoe Miller, 100, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born August 8, 1919 in Ashe County to the late Horton and Dora Bledsoe. Prior to moving to Winston-Salem, Carolyn lived in Stanleyville for more than 50 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. Mrs. Miller was a lover of sports, specifically NBA basketball, the Atlanta Braves, and especially bowling, which she enjoyed doing for 40 plus years at Northside Lanes. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Rodney Osmund Miller; son, Joseph Ronald Miller; granddaughter, Kristie Lee Miller; two brothers, Matthew and Gilmer Bledsoe; and three sisters: Jo Norris, Madeline Greer, and Jean Foster. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Lynn Miller; two grandsons, Rusty Russell and Michael Russell (Magan); and two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Emery Russell. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 28th at Forsyth Memorial Park with Pastor Bill McKenzie and Pastor Danny Spainhour officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crisis Control Ministries, 200 E 10th Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
Miller, Carolyn Bledsoe
