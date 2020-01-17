January 28, 1933 - January 12, 2020 Mr. Bobby Gray Miller, 86, of Winston-Salem, passed away on January 12, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Salisbury, NC. He was born in Forsyth County to Albert Ray and Helen Bean Miller. Mr. Miller was a member of Friedberg Moravian Church for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served in the Korean conflict. Mr. Miller was retired from Stroh's Brewery with over 20 years of loyal service. He enjoyed saltwater fishing, rebuilding surf rods, and playing golf. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Wooten Miller. Surviving are his sons, Randy L. Miller of Rapidan, VA., Ricky G. Miller and wife, Denise of Woodstock, GA, and Mark S. Miller of Clemmons; grandchildren, G. Thor, Robert, Briana, Jade, and Wyatt; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Friedberg Moravian Church with Rev. James C. Newsome, Jr. Interment will follow the service in the church graveyard with military rites performed by the VFW Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 9:45 am to 10:45 am prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
