November 4, 1939 - October 14, 2019 Mr. Allan R. Miller, Sr., 79, died on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Trellis Supportive Care. Allan was born on November 4, 1939 in Shamokin, Pennsylvania to Wilbur and Kathryn Miller. He played football for Shamokin High School. Al attended Mitchell College where he met his wife, Ann Fleming. He also served in the U.S. Army for 3 years. Al worked for Pleasants Hardware for 20 years. He also owned Advertising Suppliers. Al was an active member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church where he served on the Vestry and as Senior Warden as well as numerous other activities. He was an avid fan of Wake Forest basketball and football. Al loved his garden, playing golf, and beach trips with his friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Lee Miller. Allan is survived by his wife, Margie Ann Miller; daughter, Jennifer Frydl and husband, Jim Frydl; son, Allan R. Miller, Jr. and wife, Margaret Miller; granddaughter, Jessica Frydl; grandson, Theo Miller; and sister, Kay Rager. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church with Father Steve Rice officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church in the ECW hall. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church 2575 Parkway Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, Crisis Control 200 10th St E, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, The Salvation Army 2688 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27127, or Trellis Supportive Care 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
