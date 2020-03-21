June 16, 1928 - March 19, 2020 Mrs. Ruby Lee Smith Milburn, 91, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her residence. Ruby was born in Forsyth County to the late Henry Smith and Nina Ring Smith on June 16, 1928. Ruby was a member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem. Ruby married her high school sweetheart, the love of her life, William T. Milburn Sr., nearly 70 years ago. She was a talented artist and co-owner of Cabbage Row Art Studio. Ruby and her husband enjoyed ballroom dancing together, but most of all they loved going to the beach. Her husband said she could do anything she wanted to do. Along with her husband, she is survived by a son, William T. Milburn Jr. and girlfriend Lee; daughter, Cynthia M. Henderson; grandchildren, Bowman Henderson and wife Brittany; Henry Henderson and Catherine Milburn; a very caring and compassionate caregiver, Deborah Jackson. Private family services will be held at later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

