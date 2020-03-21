June 16, 1928 - March 19, 2020 Mrs. Ruby Lee Smith Milburn, 91, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her residence. Ruby was born in Forsyth County to the late Henry Smith and Nina Ring Smith on June 16, 1928. Ruby was a member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem. Ruby married her high school sweetheart, the love of her life, William T. Milburn Sr., nearly 70 years ago. She was a talented artist and co-owner of Cabbage Row Art Studio. Ruby and her husband enjoyed ballroom dancing together, but most of all they loved going to the beach. Her husband said she could do anything she wanted to do. Along with her husband, she is survived by a son, William T. Milburn Jr. and girlfriend Lee; daughter, Cynthia M. Henderson; grandchildren, Bowman Henderson and wife Brittany; Henry Henderson and Catherine Milburn; a very caring and compassionate caregiver, Deborah Jackson. Private family services will be held at later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Burr gave stark COVID-19 warning to private group weeks ago. Senator also sold stocks in hospitality industry, according to report
-
Gov. bars dine-in at restaurants, warns community spread of COVID-19 is likely occurring. For now, all NC cases linked to travel.
-
Latest Forsyth County COVID-19 case not linked to travel or close contact, health officials say
-
Recreation centers close. Firefighters won't respond to assisted living centers. Here’s a list of COVID-19 measures taken by the City of Winston-Salem.
-
Watch: Map shows how coronavirus is spreading in N.C.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately